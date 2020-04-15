Federal lawsuit claims Gov. Beshear violated religious freedoms

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Governor Andy Beshear claiming that orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 violate religious freedom.

The suit was filed on Tuesday by three people who say they received quarantine orders after attending Easter service at a Louisville church.

Boone County attorney Robert Neace and active Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims three plaintiffs with ‘sincerely held religious beliefs,’ and for whom ‘in-person attendance is central to their faith,’ had their religious rights violated on Easter weekend.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs attended services at Maryville Baptist Church on April 12, and afterwards found a “Quarantine and Prosecution Notice” on their windshields.

The plaintiffs have refused to quarantine, and say neither they nor anyone else at the service displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

