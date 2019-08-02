Federal officials investigating deadly pipeline explosion in Lincoln County

Federal investigators were back at the scene Friday, after Thursday's deadly gas line explosion in Lincoln County.

Don Evans / WKYT

The explosion and fire happened early Thursday morning near Indian Camp Road, between Junction City and Hustonville.

58-year-old Lisa Derringer was killed. Six others were hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation. They are trying to figure out what caused this deadly explosion.

They’re not sure how long that investigation will take.

Now the community is doing what they can to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Five homes were destroyed, and several others damaged. We’re told some people who live here have been able to ride with first responders to get a closer look at their homes.

Officials aren't sure when the area will reopen.