Federal workers in Lexington breathe sighs of relief as shutdown ends

Now that President Donald Trump has signed a bill temporarily opening the federal government for three weeks, federal workers in Lexington are breathing sighs of relief.

Billy Parks is vice president of AFGE Local 817, which represents prison staff at FMC Lexington.

"It gives people hope, you know you're starting to see more smiles on people's faces and stuff like that because this is the second check we would've missed and there's a lot of folks struggling," Parks said.

It's a relief too for TSA screeners at Blue Grass Airport, who have been coming to work the last 35 days without receiving a paycheck.

"They've done a yeoman's job of showing up, the best attitude they can in greeting the passengers, getting them screened quickly and efficiently as possible, while all this other stuff is hanging on them," said Scott Lanter, the airport's director of operations and public safety.

To help, their co-workers set up a make-shift food bank at the airport, and the community stepped up in a big way, donating whole rooms full of food, toiletries, and other essential items.

"It's phenomenal, the giving of this community and the central Kentucky area, it just never ceases to amaze me," Lanter said.

Lanter said they are asking people not to bring any more donated items. The food bank will stay open as long as it's needed.

Parks said workers never asked to be caught in the middle of a fight over a border wall. He said he hopes elected leaders will reach a deal to avoid another shutdown three weeks from now.

"I don't care who compromises, you know, we need to get paid. That's a discussion they need to have while we're getting paid to work. We don't need to be used as pawns in their chess game," Parks said.