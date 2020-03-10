Feds release $2 million for repair of flood-damaged roads, bridges in Kentucky

Kentucky is receiving financial aid to help repairs in areas hard-hit by recent flooding.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the availability of $2 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help repair roads and bridges damaged by floods in Kentucky.

“These emergency funds will help communities in Kentucky repair vital transportation routes,” said Secretary Chao.

Starting February 3, heavy rain tracked across the entire state, causing flash flooding and landslides. The governor declared a state of emergency on February 7.

The $2 million will help Kentucky address the damage to federal-aid highways from flooding.

To date, more than 160 damaged federal-aid sites across 10 counties were reported with estimated damage costs upwards of $10 million as the assessments continue.

Many of the damaged sites are located in the state’s mountainous eastern and southeastern regions.

“These emergency funds will go toward necessary repairs and make it possible again for Kentuckians to travel safely on the highways,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

The funds will reimburse Kentucky for costs associated with emergency repairs needed to prevent further damage.

They are considered a down payment on the costs of short-term repairs while state officials continue damage assessments for long-term repairs.