Kentucky Board of Education seeks feedback in search for new new commissioner

Kentucky education officials are encouraging residents and stakeholders to participate in a survey on the qualities that the state's next education commissioner should possess.

The Kentucky Board of Education said in a statement that the survey opened this week and will be available through Feb. 6.

The board directed the Kentucky Department of Education to administer the survey while the board seeks an executive search firm to help find the next commissioner.

The board expects to hear results from the survey and hear a recommendation for a search firm at its Feb. 12 meeting.

You can take the survey here.

