Feedback sought on Kentucky plan for career and technical education

Kentucky officials are seeking final feedback on a plan to guide career and technical education in the future.

Based on initial feedback, the Kentucky Department of Education revised its draft of the Carl D. Perkins State Plan.

The plan is also known as the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.

Stakeholders have the opportunity to share feedback on the revisions through March 1.

The plan will be reviewed by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and then submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in April.