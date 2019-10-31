Female student reports being raped on UK's campus

The University of Kentucky is investigating a report of a rape on campus.

The UK Police Department said the alleged crime reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 27.

A female student said she was sexually assaulted by a known male student inside a residence hall.

The report was made to UK police on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

There have been five reported rapes on UK's campus this semester, including one report that was made just two days after this latest incident is alleged to have occurred.

A rape was also reported to campus police on Oct. 18.

