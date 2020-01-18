Fentanyl, heroin found in vehicle during Montgomery Co. traffic stop

A Montgomery County K-9 officer is being credited for alerting deputies to the presence of drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint on Owingsville Road.

When the vehicle was found, deputies stopped the driver for a traffic infraction as the vehicle entered Interstate 64.

During the traffic stop, K-9 unit Yago alerted on the vehicle, inside of which was found a large amount of fentanyl and heroin.

25-year-old Tyler Terrill was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

2 others in the vehicle, 30-year-old Justin Urmson, and 32-year-old Ashley White-Burkhardt were also charged with complicity to traffic in a controlled substance.

All three were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

