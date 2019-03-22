Fentanyl-related overdose deaths up 1,000 percent, CDC says

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report draws a gruesomely clear picture of America’s opioid epidemic.

In the five years from 2011 to 2016, the number of deaths linked to fentanyl grew by more than 1,000 percent, from fewer than 1,700 to more than 18,000.

“From 2011 through the third quarter of 2013, there were fewer than 500 fentanyl-involved deaths per quarter,” the report said. “Beginning in the last quarter of 2013 through 2016, the number of deaths involving fentanyl increased nearly every quarter to more than 5,800 deaths.”

The number of fatalities surged across all age groups but was greatest among those 15 to 34 years of age.

Number of deaths were higher among minority groups, and men tripled the rate of women.

