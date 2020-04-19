Festival of Flowers brightens peoples' day

Biwater Farm's annual Festival of Flowers is a long standing tradition, but this year it is more meaningful than ever.

"Because of this coronavirus situation, they are coming out to the farm now because it's safe, because we have wide open spaces," Stephen Fister, Family Owner of Biwater Farm, said. "They get to come out and enjoy it. Hey, we have a 185-acre farm, water around the farm, you can definitely distance there."

People are able to check out the rows upon rows of flowers blooming and buy some if they wish. Planting some flowers can make for a great Healthy at Home project.

"They come out and see all the beautiful colors and just everything looking nice. And actually when they take it back home it makes their driveway, or something," Fister said. "There's that pot of flowers that brightens their day each and every day for the rest of the season."

It's an instant mood-booster, and now is a good time to plant some of those flowers.

"Most of your perennials can be done now without a moment's hesitation. That's no problem at all. Perennials can do it," Fister said. "You can use hanging baskets as long as you are willing to take them down at night or something. Sit them next to your porch if it's cold."

If you missed it this weekend, you can head out to Biwater Farms next weekend to catch the second half of the Festival of Flowers.