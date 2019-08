Lexington police aren't releasing many details following a lengthy death investigation in the Winburn neighborhood.

Officials were called to Barksdale Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn confirms to WKYT a child died, but Ginn said he wasn't ready to release any other details.

Police also said they could not comment because of the nature of the incident.

WKYT is working to gather more details about the investigation.