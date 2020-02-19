Few questions answered after Berea College officials address cancelled baseball season

Questions still surround Berea College’s decision to cancel the baseball team’s season, just days before what would have been their scheduled first game.

Berea College canceled its 2020 baseball season. (WKYT)

Nearly two weeks after that decision was first announced, officials are again addressing it.

Berea College officials say they realize folks in the community want to know more about the decision to cancel the 2020 baseball season.

For privacy reasons, however, officials from the college won’t discuss any new details.

In an email to staff and students, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs, along with the school’s provost say they’ve gotten several messages of concern and support for students and baseball players, following the school’s decision to cancel the season.

In a statement, they say many of the school’s athletes are “excellent students,” and not all of the baseball players broke the rules.

College officials, however, are conducting a thorough investigation into the bottom of an incident that remains largely obscured.

The head coach of the baseball team, along with players and parents, have told WKYT they are upset about how the college is handling this, particularly citing the impact it has on student-athletes who have nothing to do with whatever infractions some players may be accused of.

A separate email from the school’s president and provost states that they hope the baseball team is back on the field next year.

In the meantime, however, the school asks the public to assist in corralling any rumors about what might have happened. This coming, as officials provided only a few new facts to silence speculation about what may have happened.

