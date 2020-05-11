The field hospital at UK's Nutter Fieldhouse will be taken down this week.

It was announced last week during UK HealthCare's board of trustees' virtual meeting that the field hospital would be coming, but a timeline wasn't announced.

UK officials now tell us the hospital will be taken down by the end of this week.

Dr. Mark Newman, Executive VP for Health Affairs, said during the virtual meeting that UK Hospital currently has a surge capacity of 1,250 to 1,300 beds. That does not include the field hospital at Nutter Field House.

Dr. Newman said UK HealthCare no longer anticipates needing it as a field hospital, and UK officials think they will have more than enough COVID-19 surge capacity without it.

UK officials tell us they have applied to FEMA to reimburse the costs associated with the field hospital.