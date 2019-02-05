Fifth case of whooping cough confirmed at Lexington school

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has confirmed the fifth pertussis, or whooping cough case of 2019, and it is at a high school where there was a case already reported this year.

The health department says the case originated out of Henry Clay High School. This is the second case at the high school. All five reported cases have originated out of Fayette County Public Schools.

Other cases originated from Bryan Station High School, Athens-Chilesburg Elementary and Tates Creek High School.

Students at the school with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are recommended to receive preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.