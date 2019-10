Another horse has sustained a catastrophic injury at Keeneland, according to Keeneland's website.

In an incident report on Sunday's races, it states during Race 6 the horse named Call to Victory suffered a catastrophic injury to its' right front limb.

This death adds to other fatalities in 2019, bringing the total to nine.

Call to Victory was a three-year-old horse under trainer Brendan Walsh.

Keeneland's Fall Meet wraps up next Saturday.