Film companies begin boycotting Georgia over ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

Georgia lawmakers know they’ll have to spend money to legally defend the state’s new abortion ban, but it could cost the state plenty more than that.

The heads of two production companies said they won't shoot in Georgia while the law is in place.

Killer Films CEO Christine Vachon and David Simon - who created “The Wire” and “The Deuce” - pledged on Twitter not to bring their business to the state.

"Togetherness" and "Paddleton" creator Mark Duplass took it a step further asking others to commit to boycotting Georgia.

The state’s Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial law Tuesday that bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected.

Critics say fetal heartbeats can often be detected six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even realize they are pregnant.

The Motion Picture Association of America is waiting to see if the law is reversed before taking a stance.

According to the governor’s office, film and video production brought $2.7 billion into the state.

Marvel Studios has shot several films in Georgia, including “Avengers: Endgame.”

Its parent company, Walt Disney Studios, is one of the five major studios represented by the MPAA.

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.