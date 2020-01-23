Filmmaker, businesses use film screening to encourage community involvement

Thursday night at The Kentucky Theatre, they were showing more than just movies, but how to give back to your community, too.

“Gone Tomorrow: The Story of Kentucky Ice Climbing” brought hundreds to the theater, but it was what they brought with them that mattered most.

In addition to playing the film in Lexington, Filmmaker Mike Wilkinson wanted to encourage some community involvement.

Partnering with Rab clothing brand and J&H Lanmark outdoor store, they hosted a coat drive to benefit the Family Care Center and a monetary fundraiser benefitting the Life Adventure Center.

"The Family Care Center was looking specifically for coats for some youth, maybe even some toddler winter coats, so I'm hopeful we can get some of that,” Filmmaker Mike Wilkinson said. “We tried to spread the word on social media for that, so if we can try to get like 60, 70 that would just be awesome."

For every coat and donation made, that person got extra chances to win some of the raffle prizes they had at the event, including a brand new Rab jacket.

As for the film itself, Wilkinson said it’s all about finding adventure in your own backyard, capturing the tenacity and passion for exploring the Commonwealth in search of frozen water to climb.

It's already been accepted into nine film festivals and two world tours.