Finalists named to fill Kentucky Supreme Court vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three finalists for a vacancy on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The vacancy was created when Justice Bill Cunningham retired. He served a district spanning 24 counties in western Kentucky.

Court officials say the nominees to fill the vacancy are David Buckingham of Murray, Tyler Gill of Allensville and Carla Rene' Williams of Dixon.

Their names will be submitted to Gov. Matt Bevin, who will appoint a replacement.

Buckingham served as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge from 1997 to 2005. He was a circuit judge from 1987 to 1996.

Gill has been a circuit court judge since 1995 and was a district judge before that.

Williams has served as a circuit court judge since late 2004. She has been chief regional circuit judge for the Purchase Region since 2007.

