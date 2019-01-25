“Finding Neverland” coming to Lexington Opera House

Fans of musicals will want to be at the Lexington Opera House in February, after performances of “Finding Neverland” were announced.

The Broadway show will grace the stage Feb. 15 through the 17.

The musical is based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, and the play, “The Man Who Was Peter Pan,” by Allan Knee. “Finding Neverland” follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan.

Tickets are on sale now at www.lexingtonoperahouse.com, at the Lexington Center Ticket Office, or by calling (859) 233-3535.

