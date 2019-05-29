Finding help for drug addiction in central Kentucky

In Kentucky, families of all kinds, and backgrounds and income levels are fighting drug addiction. It's become an epidemic, and it's tearing families apart.

Leanna Murphy knows first-hand. She started drinking and using marijuana at age 12. By 23, she was using drugs every day. She was headed down a tragic path.

By age 33 she had been arrested at least 20 times, had five DUI's, and faced two felony charges. A judge ordered her to a drug rehab center. The first two weeks she hated it.

But then something clicked, and she became determined to straighten her life out and move forward without drugs.

Now two years later, she has a full-time job with Addiction Recovery Care as a Community Liaison in Fayette, Bourbon, and Jessamine Counties. Part of her job is helping people find recovery and answer questions about the intake process.

Leanna talked about addiction, recovery, and a free informational meeting open to everyone.

It's her passion now, more than a job. She's helping save lives, and showing people you can beat addiction through hard work and determination.

