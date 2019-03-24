Fingerprint match leads to arrest in 2015 Lexington burglary

Lexington police say a fingerprint from a 2015 crime scene, that initially yielded no matches, came back with a match on Tuesday that led to an arrest.

According to an arrest citation, the burglary happened in August 2015 at a home on Shannon Court in the Masterson Station subdivision.

At the time, investigators say someone threw a concrete paver through a bedroom window, got into the house, and took electronics and shoes. Several quality prints were taken at the time, but no matches were found.

When going back through backlogged evidence earlier this month, however, two of the prints from the crime scene returned a match for 21-year-old Julian Brown, who would have been 18 at the time of the burglary.

Investigators say Brown was arrested only weeks after the 2015 burglary on another burglary case.

He was arrested Friday and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

