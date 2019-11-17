Fingerprint match leads to arrest in October Lexington burglary

Police have made an arrest after finding a match from a fingerprint at the scene of a burglary in Lexington back in October.

According to an arrest report, on Oct. 25, police received a report of a burglary at a home on Hagerman Court.

Police say sometime between 2 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. someone entered the home and took several items. Two roommates were at the home during the time the burglary happened, but were asleep and didn’t report hearing anything.

When the victim arrived home, he found the door open and noticed several things had been taken. Police were called to the scene, and the Forensic Services Unit found a fingerprint in the victim’s bedroom.

When they ran the fingerprint they found it matched the left ring finger of 37-year-old Joey Potter.

The victim reportedly told investigators he did not know Potter, and there was no reason his fingerprint should be anywhere in the room.

Potter was arrested Saturday and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. He faces a charge of burglary.

