Fire consumes three homes in Bell County

Several emergency crews responded to a massive fire in Bell County Sunday night.

Crews expect to be on the scene until the daylight hours

Officials say the fire started in a duplex in downtown Pineville before spreading to two neighboring homes.

Police are blocking the street at Tennessee Avenue and U.S. 25 East while crews from several local agencies work to contain the fire. Officials expect to be out until at least daylight.

Kentucky Utilities turned off power in the area until the daylight hours.

No injuries have been reported.