Fire destroys Montgomery County home

A man was able to get out of his home safely Sunday morning when a fire broke out.

Firefighters say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Willoughby Road, about 15 minutes south of Mount Sterling.

Smoke detectors alerted the man inside, who woke up and saw fire in the back of the house. Firefighters tell WKYT he "narrowly escaped," but is expected to be fine.

Battalion Chief Robin Barber says, "The story would be a lot different if this gentleman didn't have smoke detectors. He just had time to get out of the residence. He had a door in his bedroom and was able to get out."

When crews arrived, they say the house was engulfed in flames. They spent 3 to 4 hours fighting the fire, but were unable to save the home. The house is a total loss.

Firefighters say it’s too early at this time to determine what started the fire. It remains under investigation.

