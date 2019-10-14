Fire destroys home in Madison County

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked an early morning fire in Madison County.

About half a dozen crews helped contain the fire. Madison County had help from Richmond, Waco, Union, and Red Lick.

"It was pretty intense," Madison County Fire Captain Herb Lovett said. "We had heavy fire in the kitchen area, and it worked its way out the back of the house, vented through the roof. We did make an interior attack on it once we got fire crews on scene."

Lovett was one of the first on the scene Monday morning and talked to the couple living in the house.

"They told me that it started in the kitchen," Lovett said. "When I got on scene they were on the back porch. My priority was making sure everybody was out of the house, and having them get away from the house until we got fire crews on the scene."

The man and woman got out of the home, but not without injury.

"She did get a little bit of her hair burnt, and EMS was priority to her," Lovett said.

The couple will now need to find a new place to stay.

"They definitely can't live there. There's too much fire damage," Lovett said.

The next step for the fire crews will be to figure out what caused the fire. Since there was no working electricity in the home when the fire started, crews have ruled that out as a possible cause. They're now looking to see if alternate heat sources could be to blame.