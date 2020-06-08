Fire destroys home on Enid Court in Scott County

A structure fire took place this afternoon on Enid court in Scott County.

At around 5:00 pm homeowners called 911, but they say their house could not be saved.

"At one point they had to move the trucks out of the way because the extreme heat was going to melt the paint off the truck," says Scott County Battalion Chief Craig Wink. "Spectators said they saw it from Lexington, we left out station over off of cherry blossom area, you could see it within, I mean all the way down the road, it was pretty big... when it's got a good head start on us, we're limited as to what we can do."

Wink says the fire started upstairs and then worked its way down, causing the house to collapse. Because of this, no firefighter could go inside the home.

Wink says responders were able to use water from an elevated stream as well as a fire hydrant around 2,000 feet away to put out the flames.

Homeowner Jason Smith says everyone was home when they saw the fire coming from the attic window. Everyone got out safely.

Wink says the home was far enough from other houses, so other homeowners in the neighborhood should not have to worry about possible fires starting. Still, he says responders will do fire watches.