Fire forces family from Lincoln County home

One family is safe after a fire destroyed part of their home early Friday morning in Stanton.

Firefighters responded to Danville Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They say flames took over the front part of the living room near an air conditioner.

The family was asleep at the time of the fire and woke up the smoke and flames. Firefighters tell WKYT there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

No one was hurt in the fire and the family is staying with relatives who live nearby. Firefighters are not clear on what started the fire.

