Fire hydrant leaks water onto busy Lexington road following crash

A fire hydrant is leaking a steady stream of water onto a busy Lexington road after a car crashed into it early Wednesday morning.

Police say the messy road conditions caused a driver to wreck into the hydrant at Nicholasville and Lowery Road before driving off.

Water started gushing from it and flowing into Nicholasville Road, causing officers to shut down one inbound lane.

Police say that lane will likely be closed throughout the morning Wednesday while they get the situation under control.

This was just one of several crashes that happened overnight.

Between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday Lexington police had five motorist assists, four non-injury accidents and one crash with minor injuries.