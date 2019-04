A mother and her five children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a fire on Keeneland Ct.

Lexington firefighters say it started around 6:30 p.m.

Crews say smoke and flames were coming from the home. They quickly helped to get the family out of the home.

The house was badly damaged. Firefighters say it's not a total loss, but it is not habitable at the moment. The Red Cross was notified.

The cause of the fire is unknown.