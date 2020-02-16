Fire officials remind public the importance of Forest Fire Hazard Season, despite unusually wet year

The Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season started Saturday. From Feb. 15 to April 30, it's illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of woodland or brushland areas except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"The potential is there,” Major Wade Miracle with the Lexington Fire Department said. “Plus with the wind, we don't think that much of it, not paying attention, then it gets out of hand."

Even the unusual amount of rain we've seen this year doesn't wash away the threat of a small fire becoming a big problem.

"That's due to the low humidity in the air,” Miracle said. “Even though we seem to get a lot of moisture, a lot of rain, we still have the potential for it to dry out really fast."

Though the Lexington Fire Department doesn't have any major woodland areas to worry about, their biggest concerns during these seasons are brush fires.

"Most of it is due to arson or just unattended campfires or just burning of debris," Miracle said.

Most of which Major Miracle said can be avoided if everyone heeds burn bans and warnings.

The Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season runs from the beginning of October through Dec. 15.