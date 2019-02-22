Fired Kentucky Amazon employee sues over bathroom breaks

A former Amazon employee in Kentucky who suffers from Crohn's disease is suing the company over his dismissal for what he says was a need for more bathroom breaks.

The lawsuit says the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act with "unyielding and inhuman policies regarding bathroom access."

The former employee, Nicholas Stover of Lexington, says Amazon was aware of his illness when he was hired at a Winchester call center in November 2016. The suit says Crohn's is an inflammatory bowel condition that can "lead to life- threatening complications."

Stover was fired Dec. 21, 2017. He says the company failed to accommodate his treatments for the disease.

An Amazon spokesman said by email that the company doesn't comment on pending lawsuits. It seeks a minimum of $3 million in damages.