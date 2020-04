A Lexington firefighter was hurt in a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Sixth.

Police say three vehicles involved, including a Lexington fire department SUV. We're told the firefighter who was driving that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else hurt in the crash.

Police say the firefighter was not going to an emergency call at the time of the crash.