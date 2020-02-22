Firefighter raise thousands within hours for one of their own

Firefighters in Lexington spent their Saturday morning supporting their own with a pancake breakfast raising money for a young woman with a rare disease.

Chris O’Bryan has worked as a firefighter in Kentucky for 23 years. This past summer his daughter began experiencing stomach pain. After months of testing, doctors diagnosed her PCH, a rare disease caused by a mutation in bone marrow stem cells.

Once other Lexington Firefighters heard about O’Bryan’s daughter, they decided to help however they can.

“It’s seven days that this came together,” said firefighter William Tabor.

Tabor initiated the breakfast without ever meeting O’Bryan and his family before.

Both men say that goes to show the family community within the fire department. Within just more than an hour of beginning the breakfast at 8 Saturday, they raised $5,000.

“The money that’s raised here is twofold,” started O’Bryan. “Some of it’s for my daughter and some of it’s for a Louisville firefighter who was tragically killed in Saint Louis.”

