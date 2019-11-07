Firefighter shows anyone can learn CPR, even his 3-year-old son

Video of a Florida 3-year-old is proving it's never too early to learn life-saving skills.

Christopher Shell says anyone can learn how to perform CPR, even his 3-year-old son, Asher. (Source: WPTV, Jenna Shell, Family Handout via CNN)

The little boy comes from a family of first responders, so it’s natural that he started his CPR training earlier than most.

His dad, Christopher Shell, has been a firefighter and paramedic since 2008, his wife is a dispatcher, and even the in-laws are first responders.

Shell’s sons, 3-year-old Asher and his 5-year-old brother, came to visit him at work when an emergency call came in.

"I got toned out to a call. He got so upset that he couldn't come with me on the call to help save people," Shell said.

That's when Shell and his wife devised a plan two days later to stage a mock drill complete with a response via a Power Wheels fire truck, a real fire, a 10-pound trapped "patient" and CPR.

"Check for a pulse and make sure the patient has a pulse, has a heartbeat. I told him there is no pulse, start CPR, so he starts chest compressions,” Shell said.

While the 90-second video is gaining a lot of traction online, this family hopes it sends a strong message to all parents.

"If I can teach a 3-year-old how to do CPR, anybody can learn how to do CPR. It’s not hard and we should all learn how to do it, so that way you know, one day you can help save a life,” Shell said.

The video of little Asher giving CPR now has over one million views on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 WPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.