Firefighters: Neighbor helped save woman's life in apartment fire

Crews with the Nicholasville Fire Department are crediting a neighbor for helping to save a woman’s life who was caught in an apartment fire.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

Firefighters say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after something outside of an apartment on Orchard Drive caught fire. The husband and wife living there told crews they could see flames outside their bedroom window.

The husband was able to get out and grabbed a hose to try and knock down the fire, but his wife, who has medical issues, wasn’t able to leave.

A neighbor and retired Marine, however, jumped in with another hose, and together they were able to keep the fire from spreading.

That neighbor, Robert Kilgore, spoke to WKYT, saying, "I hollered at her to tell her that I was there, that we were coming, we were going to get her out, not to panic. Put something over her face and get on the ground. And I saw the fire inside the bedroom, and I was able to get the water hose just far enough in the bedroom to get the fire knocked down so it wouldn't burn the whole place down with her in it."

Firefighters were able to get inside and remove the woman safely. Paramedics have checked all three of the people who live in that apartment and say they don't believe anyone will have to go to the hospital.