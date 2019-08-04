Firefighters called out to fight flames at downtown Winchester building

An investigation is underway after a building in downtown Winchester caught fire Saturday night.

Crews say they were called out to the building on South Main Street around 10 p.m. According to firefighters, flames sprang up on the first floor and spread to the second.

Thankfully, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

According to the Winchester Sun, the building is home to the Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization, and also hosts 12-step meetings.

No word on how much damage the building sustained.

