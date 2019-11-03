Firefighters cite high levels of carbon monoxide after mother dies, children sickened in Henderson Co.

Firefighters say they detected high levels of carbon monoxide in a home after a woman was found dead and two children were discovered in “serious condition.”

Television station WFIE reports that crews were called Saturday around 10 p.m. to a home on North Elm Street for a medical emergency.

Investigators at the scene found the woman, later identified as Nancy Powell, and the two children inside an apartment.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The children were taken to Methodist Hospital with symptoms that were “consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning,” according to a release.

Firefighters did not indicate a source of the high levels of carbon monoxide.

The current condition of the children has not been released at this time.

