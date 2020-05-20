Firefighters dig in as Lexington group serves up ‘thank you’ lunch

Nourish Lexington treated local firefighters to a nice meal this afternoon at the organization’s first ‘Nourish Our Heroes’ event.

Representatives with Nourish Lexington say this is a way to thank Lexington firefighters for all their hard work during this pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bayou Bluegrass catering today that is going to serve a meal to our firefighters,” said Erin Hilton, Marketing Project Manager with VisitLex. “They will receive either a turkey sub or a beef brisket sandwich and baked beans.”

Since April, Nourish Lexington has partnered with hospitality workers recently unemployed due to COVID-19. The workers are paid to prepare and deliver meals like the ones served to firefighters on Wednesday. A group of firefighters picked up the to-go boxes and took them back to all 24 fire stations.

“We’re just really honored that they thought of us and took the time, effort, and resources to make this happen. To feed an entire shift of firefighters is no small task,” says Assistant Chief Jason Wells with the Lexington Fire Department.

Aside from today’s event, Nourish Lexington also prepares meals for those in need.

Red Mile and Circeo Fannin Law Firm also sponsored today’s event.

