UPDATE: Coroner on-scene of train accident at Fayette/Jessamine Co. line

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed an accident involving a train and a pedestrian near the Fayette - Jessamine County line.

The Fayette Co. Coroner has arrived at the scene of the investigation.

Crews received the call about the accident around 8:20 a.m.

The accident occurred somewhere along the tracks between Waveland Park and Brannon Crossing.

