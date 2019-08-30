Firefighters provide facelift to firefighter, police memorial

First responders spent Friday afternoon helping give a new look to downtown’s Police and Fire Memorial.

The new facelift includes fencing, landscaping, and repairing the once broken eternal flame on the Police memorial.

It was reported the gas line was damaged in a lightning strike.

The firefighters used the volunteer work as a fundraiser for the entry fees into future combat challenges.

They also provided the new look in time for a September 11 ceremony which will take place at the memorials.

"It’s respect for these guys,” said John Barnott, a Lexington Firefighter. “They laid their life on the line and gave their life in the ultimate sacrifice. We made that promise 18 years ago on 9/11 that we wouldn't forget those New York firefighters, police officers and Port Authority. We made that commitment to never forget."

The firefighters hope the new look will provide an atmosphere for the public to reflect.

