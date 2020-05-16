Firefighters responding to flames at Hamburg Cheddars

Firefighters are at Cheddars in Hamburg responding to a fire that started around 3:40 Saturday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department says when fire crews got there they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They said it upgraded to a working structure fire.

The fire department reports two firefighters are being treated for a heat-related injury. They also say there is extensive damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department says a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

This story is developing.