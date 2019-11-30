Firefighters save family’s Thanksgiving after dinner catches fire twice

It was almost a complete disaster after firefighters responded to a family’s home twice on Thanksgiving day.

Firefighters rescued a family's meal after their oven caught fire twice on Thanksgiving day. (Source: Brass Family photo, WFTX via CNN)

"My wife was freaking out, panicking, yelling, crying, screaming, yelling, saying, ‘Call 911,’" said Mark Brass.

Not long after the Brass family put the turkey in the oven Thursday, there were flames.

"We showed up she had already shut the door - the fire was out,” said Christopher Cirillo, a firefighter.

"They said they were going to try and turn the oven back on and cook the turkey, and we said, 'Okay, no problem,' and we got around the block, and they said it was on fire again,” said Lt. Bill Morrissey.

This time, there was no starting over, but Cirillo wasn't going to let their Thanksgiving be ruined.

"She had people coming over for Thanksgiving, and I just felt a little bad that she didn't have anything to serve the family,’ Cirillo said. “So we called a couple restaurants and the SKY restaurant in Norwood was open. I talked to Leanne Green, the manager, she was very nice and they donated the food for her."

"They called and said, ‘Would you like a turkey dinner?’ and we said, ‘OK,’ and seven of them showed up with a huge meal including - apple pie,” Susan Brass said.

The firefighters were just about to sit down to their own Thanksgiving meal when the calls came in, but didn't seem to mind.

"We’re real grateful for Chris, you know it was real nice of him to search for a turkey for them,” said Brian Armstrong, a firefighter.

"It feels great to help anybody in the town that need. They didn't have turkey on Thanksgiving. Everyone needs turkey on Thanksgiving,” said Ryan Malcomson, a firefighter.

"I was touched, very pleased that there are wonderful people in the world not only that do their job, but that care about people in the world and want to make sure that they have a nice Thanksgiving with their family,” Mark Brass said.

The Brass family says they'll remember the act of kindness as an extra reason to be grateful during this holiday season.

