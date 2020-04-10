Firefighters take precautions to prevent virus’ spread

Since March 27th, when the first Lexington firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, seven other firefighters have tested positive as well, with four already fully recovered and back to work.

Lexington firefighters are taking extra precautions to make sure they are safe from COVID-19, and ready to serve the community. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says, "We've implemented temperature checks for our members at least twice daily. We've recommended they do it once they come to the station and twice while they're at the station.”

To date, 40 firefighters have also been quarantined who may have been exposed and of those, 18 are still remaining in quarantine.

According to Battalion Chief Saas, everyone on staff currently working has already been taking extra precautions when responding to calls.

"We've implemented wearing masks on all types of calls that we're going on and we have different levels of masks that we can implement depending on the call," says Chief Saas.

While firefighters and EMS crews continue to practice their safety during this pandemic, Saas also mentioned some things the public can do to help out fire crews.

"If you do need to call 911, and you are able to meet us outside in the open air, we would strongly encourage that, recommend that, and request that at all possible,” says Chief Saas.

Also, to help protect staff onboard ambulances, they've also banned any family members from riding along.

“There might be a few exceptions, but by and large we've eliminated any type of additional riders on the ambulance,” says Saas.

