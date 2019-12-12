Firefighters undergo grueling training to learn urban rescue techniques

Firefighters from across Kentucky are in Lexington this week to participate in urban search and rescue training.

The advanced training teaches firefighters how to rescue people trapped in collapsed buildings, among other life-saving skills.

In all, 31 students from across the Commonwealth are going through the 80-hour course to become certified structural collapse specialists that would respond to disasters like tornadoes or even explosions.

"They learn how to rescue someone out of a collapsed building, whether it be concrete, a wood structure, or brick structure, or anything to that effect," says Captain Ryan Hogsten, with the Lexington Fire Department.

To conduct many of the rescue operations, Chief Hogsten says crews are learning to use specialized equipment to lift, support, or break up rubble that may be trapping victims.

"So we use cranes, we use big equipment that breaks up concrete, we use saws, we use a bunch of different things that allow them to gain access to the victim to get them out," says Chief Hogsten.

Thursday marked the 8th straight day of working 10-hour days for the trainees, but Captain Hogsten says it's all part of getting these crews ready for any real-life situations.

"The exhaustion part, the mental strain, all that is the same thing,” explains Chief Hogsten. “We try to recreate the best we can on something that would happen if we're going to an incident wherever it may be."

Participants who complete the training won't only be able to help here in Kentucky, but also nationally.

"We have several members on one team that are also a part of a federal emergency response team that responds anywhere nationally through hurricanes, building collapses, things of that nature," says Chief Hogsten.

Before qualifying for structural collapse training, crews first went through roughly 240 hours of extra training to become rescue specialists.

