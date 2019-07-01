Firefighters work to save pets in Jessamine Co. fire

Several pets are believed to be dead after a fire broke out at a home in northern Jessamine County.

Photo: Hillary Thornton/WKYT

Firefighters say when crews first got to the scene on Ashgrove Road Monday morning, the woman who lives in the home was out safely, but was very concerned about several animals that were still inside.

Crews got to the home after the woman alerted her neighbors, telling them to call 911.

"I ran out to my truck and grabbed my fire extinguisher, said neighbor Alex Lewis. "I went inside and tried to find some cats but i didn't have any luck. The smoke was really crazy.

Firefighters say the woman had about 20 cats and one dog. They say multiple animals died in the fire, but several did get out okay. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters and EMS crews they did successfully resuscitate several animals.

"They were brought outside. You kind of treat them just like you treat a person," said Lt. Blake Digue, with the Jessamine County Fire Department. "We treated them for smoke inhaliation, they were getting some oxygen here on scene. We had an EMS crew here and they helped out with that."

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.