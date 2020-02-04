First 2020 Corvette rolls off Kentucky assembly line

2020 Chevrolet Corvette
By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The first 2020 Corvette has rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Kentucky.

GM says the first new model of the iconic sports car was completed on Monday at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, where all Corvettes are built.

GM said the first shipments to dealers will happen later this month or in March.

The new Corvette, the first of its kind with a mid-engine, will have a base price of about $60,000. It won the 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year award in November.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus