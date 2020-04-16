First Care Clinics offering COVID-19 tests at all Kentucky locations

Healthcare providers are working to make more COVID-19 tests available.

First Care Urgent Care Centers is now testing for COVID-19 daily at all 13 of its locations in the state. (Photo: WKYT/ Chelsea Jones)

First Care Urgent Care Centers, for example, is now testing daily at all 13 of its locations in the state.

"We secured a contract with a lab company, we were ready to go,” says CEO Rob Pantoja. “We know that we have a very important role as an urgent care company, especially our company that's located in typically smaller communities."

First Care Urgent Care is open seven days a week and each day there are about a dozen tests available for patients who qualify.

"It's just this virus, unfortunately,” says nurse practitioner Cassandra Roshel. “It's unlike anything we've ever seen."

Roshel is employed at the First Care Urgent Care Center in Winchester. Two days ago she returned to Kentucky after volunteering at a hospital in Brooklyn, New York where she treated patients with COVID-19.

"Almost every patient that came into the hospital where I worked at, if they are short of breath, within an hour they had to get intubated by our respiratory therapist," she says. "They are truly out of vents. Physicians are having to make that choice of what patient gets a vent versus another when there's only one."

Seeing such a grim reality in New York, Roshel says she's grateful more testing is being offered at First Care Urgent Care.

She is now undergoing quarantine for two weeks before she returns to work.

"It was one of the craziest experiences of my life. I loved impacting all the patients there. It's truly going to help me be a better provider here."

