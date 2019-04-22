First City Center businesses open Monday morning

After more than 11 years in the making, the first businesses in City Center will officially open Monday morning.

Starbucks and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse are the two businesses opening first.

City Center coordinator Ralph Coldiron said the Starbucks will be different than stores people are used to. It will feature a new menu, as well as different flooring and seating. Employees trained for a week ahead of the opening.

Jeff Ruby's is a 10,000 sq. ft. steakhouse offering special rooms designed to give customers an unforgettable experience.

In addition to those businesses, a massive underground parking garage will also opening Monday morning.

Other businesses expected at City Center include a Keeneland store, Marriott and Residence Inn hotels, condos, a fitness center and office buildings.

Work on what was originally called "Center Pointe" started in 2008.

