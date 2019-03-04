First 'Crave Taco Week' in Lexington

The first ever Crave Taco Week starts today, March 4.

From today until March 10 people can get $5 taco plates from participating restaurants. Each one will have a signature dish.

It's sponsored by the same people responsible for Crave Food + Music Festival, Bluegrass BBQ Fest, Lexington Burger Week and Lexington Pizza Week. They're partnering with Casa de la Cultura Ky, a nonprofit that promotes cultural activities in Central Kentucky.

"We heard the taco chants loud and clear. Lexington's first taco week is March 4-10, 2019. Join us as we celebrate taco culture in Lexington," said Theresa Stanley, director of Crave Taco Week.

26 restaurants are participating including First Watch, Crank & Boom, Mi Pequena Hacienda, Skyline Chili and Drake's and more.

For more information, you can visit Crave Taco Week's website.