Megan James' Forecast | Summer-Like Weather Returns

It will be a partly sunny day, throughout the better part of the day. By the evening hours, storm chances are on the rise. Locally heavy rainfall is possible into the overnight hours as a few storms roll through. The primary severe risk exists over western Kentucky.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to start the day Saturday morning, but are expected to move out by the afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong. More rainfall brings the potential for flash flooding, especially in low lying areas.

Sunday features the potential for more stormy weather. Any additional rainfall creates the risk for flash flooding.

Overall, temperatures over the next 7 days will be seasonal in the lower to mid 80s.